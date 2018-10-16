Morupule mine gm to cycle for charity

The annual General Manager’s Charity Cycle Challenge is back in Palapye on 21st October.

The spectacle which has lit the Palapye sports calendar since 2009 has has been used to raise funds to support the underprivileged members of the community within the Mine Zone of Influence.

Funds raised during the past races were mainly applied towards different projects including construction of houses for indigent families in and around Palapye, improvement of facilities at Ratsie Setlhako and Sehunou Primary Schools, improvement of Khama III Memorial Museum amongst others.

The Charity Cycle Challenge is also used to promote a culture of fitness and wellbeing in the community coupled with the objective to grow cycling sport under the auspices of the Botswana Cycling Association.

The Cycling club has membership of around 100 people, inclusive of employees of Morupule Coal Mine and the members of community. The cycling challenge or race attracts close to 300 people including cyclists from all around Botswana.

The 2018 Cycle Challenge includes fun ride 30km, 60km and 110km distances starting at the Majestic Five Hotel in Palapye up Martins Drift road through Lecheng and Malaka villages before turning back to the starting point.

Organizers of the race call on members of the community to come on board as either cyclists, sponsors or participate in any form that can contribute to the success of the event.

The main partners/sponsors of the event are Morupule Coal Mine, Stanbic Bank Botswana and this year Sesiro Insurance has also come onboard. To add to the excitement other potential partners who supported the challenge in the past have shown interest to participate again in the 2018 challenge.

Registration can be done online at www.protime.co.bw or www.mcm.co.bw.

Forms can be collected at the following locations Morupule Coal Mine, Majestic Five Hotel and BK Cycles.