Morupisi chickens out

Permanent Secretary to the President (PSP), Carter Morupisi, is said to have chickened out of the Botswana Democratic Party’s Primary elections race scheduled for next year.

Though he has dismissed having had interest in contesting for elections in the Lerala/Maunatlala constituency which is held by Prince Maele, there have been talks that Morupisi intended to contest.

His community social responsibility work that he did in the constituency further fuelled the speculation.

The PSP allegedly made a good impression by donating blankets to elders and tablets to schools in the constituency.

Though this was seen as a way of positioning himself for the constituency takeover, Morupisi denied that saying the gesture was merely a way of giving back to the community.

“I am a public servant and have never shown interest in politics. I adopted schools in my constituency just like any other citizen.”

However, Lerala East Councillor Kabo Ketsogile told this publication that they have been made aware of Morupisi’s decision to pull out of the race.

He said that initially when the PSP started his donations, they were told of his intention to stand for elections against Maele.

“Some of our members who were campaigning for him and selling him to the electorates came back saying he was pulling out because people were not welcoming him. In short he was not known and it was going to be difficult to come against someone of Maele’s caliber. ”

The Political Officer for National Youth Executive Committee (NYEC) said that though he did not talk to Morupisi directly, their members on the ground are the ones who told him.

“We work together and if there is someone intending to enter the race or willing to support or challenge us, we get to know well on time,” he said and further added that Morupisi has since recruited his cousin (names withheld) from the Umbrella for Democratic Party to defect and contest for a Parliament position under the BDP ticket.

Meanwhile the Minister of Land management, Water and Sanitation Services, Maele played down the allegations saying he only heard about Morupisi’s intention from the people in the constituency and never took it serious.

“I was told of his intentions and his withdrawal but since there was no formal statement from him or the party, I didn’t pay much attention to it.”

Maele also said that it was difficult to prove such allegations because registration for contenders has not commenced.

Maele is said to be having the backing from Women and Youth Wing as well as all the eight councillors under his constituency.