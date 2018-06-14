Morupisi accused of tempering with DCEC investigations

Frustrated investigators query PSP’s reinstatement of suspended officer

Permanent Secretary to the President, (PSP) Carter Morupisi has been accused of unfairly reinstating a Senior Assistant Director (Investigations) at the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) for personal gain.

Morupisi reinstated Itumeleng Phuthego a few days after President Mokgweetsi Masisi came into office, a move that has caused divisions at the DCEC office with some disgruntled officers accusing PSP of tempering with investigations.

Phuthego was suspended from work following allegations that he was leaking crucial information to outsiders.

Immediately after transition of power in April, Morupisi is alleged to have ordered the reinstatement of Phuthego against the decision taken by DCEC top management to suspend their officer indefinitely awaiting investigations into his conduct.

Sources within the DCEC have alleged that Morupisi did that because he trusted Phuthego to stop investigations against Morupisi’s suspected corrupt relationship with Capital Management Botswana (CMB) from further investigations.

Morupisi’s name came up in the half a billion pula legal battle between CMB and Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF) sometime in February when allegations were rife that the PSP who was also the chairman of Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF) had a beneficial interest through CMB CEO Okaile Rapula and that the two were often seen having meetings.

Some of his assets were also alleged to have been eized as evidence in the case that is still before the courts.

“ We suspect that he panicked and reinstated his man to come and curtail any further investigation on him. Since his arrival investigations on Morupisi have stalled, he is likely to go free,” said a frustrated investigator

Meanwhile Phuthego was recently accused of leaking information to a colleague before it was made public.

“He told a colleague that a transfer was being mulled against him and the colleague protested the move before it could even be announced,” said a source within.

However all pleas with Morupisi to reverse his decision are alleged to be falling on deaf ears.

For his part, Morupisi denied having any case that is being investigated by the DCEC. “I have no case, you can ask them,” he said in his short response.

Meanwhile DCEC Spokesperson, Phakamili Kraai confirmed Phuthego’s reinstatement but denied having any knowledge of any complaint about the move.

“No officer has been transferred; and as such there was no information leakage,” Kraai said.