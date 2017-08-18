Morebodi dedicates new album to UCCSA

Local gospel crooner, Kagiso Morebodi, has released his second album titled ‘Ke itumetse jang.’

The album, Morebodi says, is a dedication to the coming 50th anniversary celebration of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA).

Morebodi will exclusively perform some of the songs from his sophomore album next weekend at the church’s jubilee celebration scheduled to be held at the Francistown’s stadium on August 20.

His debut album, Noah, was released back in 2008 with the hit song ‘Ke a ineela’ and he is expected to bounce back with the new 10-tracked album.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment this week, the former My African Dream and BTV’s morning show presenter Morebodi said: “All those who know me know I am a very spiritual person, hence the decision to dedicate my second album to the church that raised me.”

The Molepolole born 33-year old who is also the founder and director of the Remmogo Youth Organisation that was founded back in 2010 further said the album launch will be done towards the end of the year as at the moment the focus is on the church celebration.

“From there the focus will be on the official album launch even though some of the songs will already have been played on radio and I will perform some of them at the event in Francistown.”