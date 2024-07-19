More money for Olympians

Telecommunications giants, Orange Botswana have increased their sponsorship for the Olympics bound national team from P300 000 to P610 000.

The sponsorship which reaffirms Orange’s commitment towards sports development will provide each qualified athlete with monetary support to aid their preparations and participation at the Paris games.

Since the initial sponsorship announcement additional athletes have booked their spots to the Olympics, prompting Orange Botswana to increase the sponsorship amounts.

Therefore, the financial backing is expected to bolster Botswana’s performance since it will ensure that athletes have all the necessary resources to compete globally.

Athletes who have qualified for individual events will get P50 000 while the men’s 4x400m relay team will get P60 000.

“Our increased sponsorship is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the development of sports in Botswana. We believe in the potential of our athletes and are dedicated to providing them with the support they need to excel. As Team Botswana prepares for the games in Paris, we encourage our athletes, swimmers, coaches to represent our country well and aim for medals. We are confident in their abilities and look forward to celebrating their achievements on the global stage,” said Orange Botswana Chief Executive Officer, Néné Maïga.

Orange Botswana is not new to supporting sports as they have a good partnership with Letsile Tebogo, who is also part of the Olympics team.

Therefore, this continual effort to work closely with athletes and sports organizations underscores Orange Botswana’s commitment to fostering talent and promoting sports in the country.

The 2024 Olympic Games will commence in Paris, France on the 26th of July and end on the 11th of August.