Suping Farms in Molepolole will tomorrow, Saturday, host Rendezvous session under the tag line, where good people met.

The show which will be more of a picnic affair will have, T.H.A.B.O as the Mc with DJs such as, Kops, Anthem, Khenzo, Six, Osborn and Utopia on the line up.

Patrons will part with P80 before and P100 at the gate.

Double tickets are going for P120.

Gates open at 1000hrs and cooler boxes will be allowed for free before 1500hrs.