Lovers of stand-up comedy are in for a cracking night this Saturday at Diggers Inn.

The show dubbed ‘The city has a voice’ is brought by ‘Mophato wa chenamo’ and will be hosted by Augustus Capital and Aromat Phillimon.

Comedians include Bohva, Phusu, Desire Itani and Tumelo Moilwe. Standard ticket cost P50 and P80 for VIP.