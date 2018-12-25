Montshiwa’s murder suspect out on bail

Modise David, a key suspect in the murder of Fairground Holdings CEO, Michael Montshiwa, escaped spending Christmas in prison by a whisker after he was granted bail by high court on Monday night.

The 34-year-old lawyer who is linked to the death of his client was remanded in custody last week by Village Principal Magistrate, Goowill Makofi pending trail.

He has been on bail since 2015 and he was served with remand papers during mention. He filed an urgent application before Judge Boipuso Tshweneyagae.

Allegations are that on the 18th of October 2015 at block 6 in Gaborone David and his co-accused, Tumelo Tshukudu acting together and in concert murdered Montshiwa.

On another count, between the 30th of June 2015 and 17th October 2015 David is alleged to have stolen P245 000 belonging to the deceased.

Tshukudu is remanded in custody for another case of armed robbery.

Ofentse Khumomotse representing David asked the High court to grant his client bail as he is a proper candidate and has fully complied with bail conditions before.

He proposed that his client be granted bail on condition that he binds himself with P10 000 and provides two Batswana sureties who will equally bind themselves with the same amount.

Another condition was that he attends court when required and shall consult the investigating officer when traveling outside country.

Judge Tshweneyagae approved the proposed conditions and further ordered that the accused person report to Gwest Police on the last day of every month.