Montshiwa murder investigations complete

State Prosecutor Ernest Mosate has told Village Principal Magistrate, Goodwill Makofi, that the police have completed their investigations into slain Fairground Holdings Chief executive officer (CEO), Michael Montshiwa’s murder case.

Mosate says they still have to study the new evidence of the Mutual Legal Assistance they obtained from Zimbabwe which will be presented before court in the next mention.

He said recent investigations have revealed more evidence against the accused person, Modise David- the lawyer suspected to have killed Montshiwa in October 2015.

According to the police investigations David was alleged to have been the last person to communicate with Montshiwa before the CEO was shot dead at his house in Block 6, Gaborone.

Initially it was suspected to have been an armed robbery gone wrong but it later turned out to be a pre-meditated murder.

The accused has been on bail since his arrest in December 2015.

The accused and his lawyer Kgosietsile Ngakayagae did not attend court last week and prosecution did not apply for any warrant of arrest saying they will give him a warning for not turning up for his mention as expected.

Ngakayagae however came late to court after the matter was adjourned to be convened on the 11th of June.