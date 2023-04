Cops bust 11 with over half-a-million in fake P200 notes

More arrests expected

Francistown Police have made 11 arrests in connection with over half-a-million Pula in fake P200 notes found at a dwelling in Gerald Estates last Friday.

The suspected fraudsters, all Batswana men aged between 19 and 36, were rounded up across the second city in a three-day operation over the Easter holidays.

Charged with counterfeiting currency, there was little space to breathe in the cramped dock as, one by one, all 11 suspects shuffled into Francistown Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

They ar...