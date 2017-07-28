Money in the sand

The mention of mining in Botswana usually conjures glamorous images of diamonds. Indeed, not many would think of sand when discussing the country’s mining industry.

However, for Sox & Boots Investment Director Moffat Kelebonye, there’s a lot of money buried in the sand and his job is to dig it out – literally.

Moffat, as he prefers to be called, is the only licenced sand miner in the central region and has been authorised to mine sand in Shashe River, a site of about 2.7 hectares, with a capacity of more than 80 000 cubic metres.

Allowed to mine to a depth of 9m and with his company based in Tonota and doing business in the midst of a booming construction industry, theoretically Moffat should be smiling all the way to the bank.

The reality is proving a little different however, as Voice Money found out when we paid the enterprising miner a visit recently, which included a tour of his mine.

Q. This is an impressive site. How long have you been mining in this area?

A. I took over this mine last year in July. The actual mining was delayed due to the heavy rainfall – the infamous ‘Dineo’ – sand mining and rain do not go together!

Our operations began in May this year and so far we have stockpiled 700 cubic metres and are looking for serious sand buyers.

Q. How did you become the owner of a sand mine?

A. I do not own the mine. I only have a licence to mine here, which I have to renew from time to time.

Previous miners closed shop and I took over because I saw potential in this area.

When I took over, the Land Board lease had already expired.

I applied and was granted 36 months.

I then applied to Department of Mines and my licence was approved in December.

Sadly the issuing of the licence coincided with the heavy falls, meaning we could not mine for the first few months.

I consulted with Mines and they advised us that we could only do surface mining.

Q. The mining industry was recently rocked by the closure of both BCL and Tati Nickel – how is Sox and Boots coping?

A. It has been a struggle from the beginning. We have had companies like China Railways who needed our sand for the construction of the Tonota/Francistown highway.

We also did business with Panda, but other than that it has been difficult to find serious sand buyers.

Q. Why is it difficult to find sand buyers when construction is booming in Tonota, Francistown and the rest of the central region?

A. Our biggest challenge is illegal sand mining.

There is construction all around us and we have no idea where people get their sand because this company is the only one with a legal document to mine sand.

Trucks go in and out of Tonota and other villages carrying loads of illegally mined sand.

This has crippled our business and has denied Tonota youth employment opportunities and a right to enjoy the country’s natural resource.

Q. How do you intend to combat this threat?

A. At the moment our hands are tied. The only way to deal with this issue is to raise the alarm and make the authorities aware of our predicament.

We hope that measures will be taken to protect those who abide by the law to make a clean living.

I’m required to have a functional office with staff, I also pay tax and salaries but I’m being put out of business by illegal competition.

Illegal sand mining is also bad for the environment.

These people don’t care about the river, they have dug holes all over which now pose a danger to livestock and humans.

We are currently working on a plan to rehabilitate the area around Shashe river and fill-up holes dug by illegal sand miners.

Q. Do you have any immediate plans to keep your business afloat?

A. We need to up our tempo. I recently engaged someone who will help with the marketing of our business.

We need to be out there and visible.

As the only licenced company in the central region we believe we should be supplying companies as far away as Palapye.

Q. Why should people buy your sand?

A. Our sand was rated the best after undergoing tests recently.

It scored 100 per cent, meaning it is pure.

This sand does not need quarry dust to improve its quality; it is ready for use – I have a certificate to prove it!

We have a lot of sand and are ready to sell to both companies and individuals.

Although our business is to mine, we are always willing to go out of our way to help our clients with transportation if they need it.