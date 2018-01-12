Monatyi ko Maun dissapoints

Billed as one of the highlights of the festive season, the Monatyi ko Maun music festival proved a total flop.

By midnight, Shaya was amongst the expectant crowd packed into the Maun Sports Complex.

Unfortunately the sound was a complete turn off not to mention the lighting!

Prince Kaybee had to sit down during his performance whilst the organisers tried to fix the sound.

An event of such magnitude organised by people of repute should really not descend to such disastrous levels.

And the food at the VIP! Please respect your crowd and do better next time.