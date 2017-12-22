The 2nd annual Monate ko Motjing #BlameThePromoter is bringing yet another must attend show at Country Farm in Maun, next week Saturday.

Headlining the event will be Prince Kaybee, DJ Ganyani, and Ricky Rick from South Africa.

Representing the locals will be Vee Mampeezy, Ban T, DJ Cupid, Gouveia, Kast, Mapetla, Benny T, Skizoh, Root, Colastraw, Chabo, Nix, Maximum and Cue.

MCs for the show will be Rraagwe Tinana, BlackPrince and T.H.A.B.O. Double tickets are selling at P150, single’s cost P100 whilst VIP will set you back P500.

There are also Golden Circle tickets available for P200.