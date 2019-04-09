Monarch’s matriarch dies at 98

One of the City of Francistown pioneers and indeed the nation, Gasemotho Gaolathe, has died.

MmaBaledzi or MmaGaolathe as she was affectionately known around Monarch and the second city breathed her last on Friday following a short illness.

According to a statement from the Gaolathe family, she’ll be laid to rest this Saturday (13th April) in Francistown.

The old woman is the late former Minister of Finance, Baledzi Gaolathe’s mother and Alliance for Progressives President; Ndaba Gaolathe’s grandmother.

She is credited for among other things, pioneering the building of Monarch Creche following the devastating floods of 1972 as the overflowing Tati and Ntshe rivers devastated many families in Monarch.

Gaolathe is also a founding member of Botswana Council of Women in 1962 and was voted the first Deputy Chairperson of BCW-North region in 1965.