Monarch’s free fun

Independence Celebrations in Monarch gave residents a chance to see some of the location’s musical stars in action.

The two festivals organised by Tebogo Toteng at Area 8 on Friday night and Area I on Saturday attracted some of the best talent in the area like Ben Ten, Magilo, Bicko G, Big Nose, Sliq Sta and many others.

Residents had VIP seats as they were serenaded by Monarch’s very best.

The free for all shows has given a platform to some of the less known artists in the area and exposed them to rare media coverage.

Grooving In the Ghetto would like to thank organisers and further encourages them to bring more Ghetto street Jam sessions.