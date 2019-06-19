Alliance for Progressives’ parliamentary candidate for Molepolole South, Shima Monageng, has promised to advocate for artists when voted into parliament.

Speaking during his launch in Molepolole last weekend, Monageng decried the low pay by most companies that engage local artists.

He said the companies prefer to pay foreign artists more money than local artists; a thing he said was killing the entertainment industry.

“A South African artist will be paid around P140 000 for an event that a local gets P20 000, this has to change and if voted into parliament I will make sure it changes.”

He also pleaded with voters to send him to parliament saying he was trustworthy, honest and has a traceable record. “I was behind the establishment of Mafenyatlala Mall; it is a big achievement that the whole community benefited from.”

Meanwhile former Speaker of National Assembly, Margret Nasha, attacked the ruling party saying it rushed into taking unnecessary decisions and that they must apologise to the public.

“The closure of BCL mine was not necessary, there was no enough consultation,” she said and added that the Botswana Democratic Party must account for the P2 billion taken from foreign reserves only to be wasted on ESP. “They must account for that,” she said.”