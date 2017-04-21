Molosi’s ‘We Are All Blue’ premiers this winter

This winter, one of the country’s most successful and talented actors, Donald Molosi will release a Docu-film, titled ‘We Are All Blue’.

The film, for which an official trailer was released on Sunday, will focus on Molosi as he traces his steps back to his roots, exploring fundamental life questions about identity and belonging on the way.

At the end of the documentary, the Broadway award winning actor and writer reﬂects on Botswana’s journey since independence and what needs to be done to regain and maintain the country’s reputation as Africa’s success story.

“The film basically captures the Botswana of yesterday, today and the future. I have interviewed past presidents, historians and many others and came up with the most interesting docufilm yet,” explained Molosi.

These interviews include a chat with the country’s former leader, Sir Ketumile Masire, who provides a fascinating insight into the foundations and values on which Botswana was originally formed.

The ever-popular Masire also gives his views on modern day Botswana and the challenges she currently faces.

Other notable names in the docu-film include Sethunya Mosime and Masekgoa Masire-Mwamba.

The film also includes scenes where Molosi revisits the subject matter for his famous ‘Blue, Black and White’ play.

The award-winning drama, which became the first-ever play written by a Motswana to be performed on Broadway, follows the story of the country’s first President Sir Seretse Khama and Lady Ruth Khama, whose interracial marriage made international headlines in the 1940’s.

According to Molosi, ‘We Are All Blue’ has attracted support from MultiChoice, as well as interest from other international broadcasters.

The playwright further said that, whilst the plans for the screening are yet to be finalised, he intends to embark on a countrywide tour to take the docu-film to Batswana.

“Although I can confirm that DSTV has interests in the film, other distributors worldwide have also contacted me. I am also planning to take it to Batswana around the country – especially for those who cannot travel down to the capital to see the film, we will bring it closer to you,” he promised.