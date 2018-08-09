Molepolole triple murder accused denied bail

Four suspects in the gruesome triple murder of a Molepolole family were today denied bail by Molepolole Chief Magistrate Linah–Oahile Mokibe.

The quartet, including the only remaining son of the Ramantosha family, 27-year-old Tebogo Ramantosha, his co-accused Mmoloki Boniface Tlhaelo (37), Pololko Segwagwa (27) and Cornelious Saidoo (38) pleaded with the court to grant them bail.

State prosecutor, Thato Dibeela, opposed the bail application by the accused as she said the offense they are charged with is too sensitive and that further remand was good for their own safety as emotions were still high among relatives and members of the public.

“The police are working around the clock to put together evidence that is needed to assess the case. Investigations have yielded some fruits as there are witnesses that are assisting the police with information,” said Dibeela.

The prosecutor added that there are some pertinent aspects that investigations are yet to put before court. “I have been advised by the investigating officer that some DNA has been taken to the forensic lab for analysis. They have also taken an item that looks like a gun to a specialist to for further advice.”

Dibeela also revealed that there is another charge of robbery that needs to be added to the other three charges concerning some of the property that was recovered in Mogoditshane.

“Our investigators still have to travel to the northern part of the country and it is possible that if granted bail the accused may tamper with investigations and influence the witnesses that the police have not yet met. We therefore seek reasonable time to complete investigations,” Dibeela explained.

Ramantosha’s attorney, Sesupo Masaka, pleaded with the court not to detain his client as he argued that an accused person is innocent until proven guilty to the offense.

Magistrate Oahile-Mokibe denied all the accused bail noting that when Ramantosha was arrested he confessed that he committed the offense and added that whatever the police have established in their investigations could unearth more evidence.

“Therefore the court has to give the police time to carry out their investigations without any interference especially in this kind of serious offense. I shall accordingly refuse bail to enable investigations to continue,” she said.

The four men are charged with the murder of 55-year-old Patrick Ramantosha, his wife Boingotlo Ramantosha (47) and the last born son Keabetswe Ramantosha (22) on June 21st, 2018.

The next mention is on August 23rd.