Molefhi not worried about DIS

Selebi-Phikwe East legislator, Nonofo Molefhi says he is not bothered by suggestions that the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) may be spying on him.

The damning allegation came up in parliament this week as members of the opposition suggested that the spy agency intended to frustrate Molefhi and elevate its preferred candidate, Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi, for Botswana Democratic Party’s Chairman position.

The Leader Of Opposition, Duma Boko, remarked in parliament last week that Molefhi, whose house is situated across the DIS offices at the parliamentary village, was under surveillance.

“You are a prisoner, you are hostage of the DIS and you are called upon to sing in your chains,” Boko said in parliament last week after Molefhi, who was standing in for Finance Minister Kenneth Matambo, announced the approval of DIS’s P15.5million supplementary budget.

Botswana Congress Party’s Dithapelo Keorapetse said that his suspicion was that the DIS money was aimed at supporting Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s faction in the run up to BDP’s elective congress. Masisi and Molefhi are rivals in the race for the party’s Chairmanship.

Though the Minister of Defence, Justice and Security who is also the Deputy Secretary General of Botswana Democratic Party, Shaw Kgathi, tried to defend his party, Keorapetse stood his ground saying the DIS has taken sides in the BDP factional wars.

In an interview with The Voice this week, Molefhi said the DIS were the least of his worries.

He said that as the main security organ for the country, the DIS has its own purpose and mandate and as a citizen if he feels his security has been compromised then he will take appropriate action.

“I can confirm that they (DIS) have an office in front of my home and it does not worry me too because it has been there for five years. I cannot say they are after me without any proof,” he said.

Meanwhile Molefhi said he was busy consulting regions, MPs and all members of the BDP to vote for him for the chairmanship seat in July.

Efforts to get a comment from the DIS boss, Isaac Kgosi, failed as his phone rang unanswered.