Molapisi calls for a united UDC

'It's what the people want,' insists the BPP leader

Botswana People’s Party (BPP) President, Motlatsi Molapisi has urged members of the Umbrella for Democratic Party (UDC) to smoke the peace pipe.

Speaking at a rally at Mosewapula ward in Gerald, Francistown over the weekend, Molapisi warned that the UDC must be truly united to stand a chance of taking power in next year’s general elections.

The outspoken leader admitted that the UDC has its own challenges that he believes can be easily overcome.

“There are problems in UDC; that should not come as a shock!” Molapisi observed, adding that all unions experience problems at some point and thus there was no need to panic.

The veteran politician pleaded with UDC members to ‘fight for this union to the very end’ and insisted that Batswana have pinned their hopes on the umbrella’s victory in 2019.

He further cautioned them to stop attacking each other on Facebook and creating unnecessary attention, as it reflects negatively on the party.

Turning his focus to the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), Molapisi went on the offensive, telling electorates not to forget that the BDP have an agenda to sabotage the city of Francistown.

“They want to develop Palapye instead of Francistown,” he said, highlighting the example of Botswana International university of Science and Technology (BIUST), a University which Malapisi said was originally supposed to be built in Francistown but ended up in Palapye instead.

He advised the second city’s electorates to ‘recognise themselves’ at the general elections.