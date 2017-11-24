Mokonyane bags international award

Business Continuity Management (BCM) Practitioner Semakaleng Mokonyane recently won a global continuity and resilience newcomer award at The Business Continuity Institute (BCI) in London.

Mokonyane, who works as a continuity senior consultant at Deloitte Botswana won the continental award and automatically qualified as a nominee for the global one.

She was competing with winners from Asia, Australia, Europe, India, Middle East and USA.

BCI is a leading membership and certifying organization for business continuity professionals worldwide.

The awards are meant to recognize the individuals and organizations that have excelled in the field of business continuity and resilience throughout the year.

Speaking in an interview, Mokonyane said she has been a practitioner for 18 months and winning the award is a great achievement.

She said this shows that she is doing something right in continuity discipline.

“I deal with helping clients in an event of a disaster so that there can be business continuity. I am the first to win this award in our continent and my employer is very proud of me,” said Mokonyane.