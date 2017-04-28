Mokhali’s old motor

Shaya has long been a fan of the South African soul artist Johnny Mokhali – ever since the early 80’s when he was the ‘in thing’.

Unlike other singers who came into the limelight only to fade away into obscurity, Mokhali’s star continues to burn bright, especially in Botswana where he regularly gets booked to perform.

However, one thing that shocked Shaya is the type of car he drives.

The down-to-earth music legend is driving a rusty old corolla!

The beat-up vehicle even doubles as a dressing room for his backing dancers.

It’s time he upgrades to a safer and more stylish set of wheels, something fitting a man of his considerable status – Shaya reckons a Mercedes Benz or a Jaguar would suit him perfectly.