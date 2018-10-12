Mokhali for the 80’s & 90’s party

Legendary Tswana pop star Johnny Mokhali will headline the annual 80’s and 90’s Classics Night slated for 3rd November 2018.

Mokhali who has over 10 albums including “Tsa pelo ya me”, “Lorato ka mogala”, “Baloyi” and many others is a fan favorite in Botswana.

The oldies gig at Thapama Pleasure Island is expected to attract a sizable crowd to kickstart the 2018 festive mood.

Early bird tickets are P60 (before 20th October) or P80 afterwards.

Tickets can be purchased at the Thapama Hotel Reception.