Mokgware dismisses defection allegations

Chairman of Alliance for Progressives (AP), Major General Pius Mokgware, has dismissed allegations doing the rounds that he is on the verge of defecting to Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

Of recent, Mokgware has been linked with a move back to UDC following his party’s relative docility since its split from Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD).

Mokgware was elected Member of Parliament for Gabane/Mankgodi through BMD under the UDC ticket.

Since the formation of AP, BMD has struggled to get a representative for Gabane/Mankgodi, drawing the attention of Botswana National Front to Mokgware’s constituency.

During one of his UDC press conferences, party president, Duma Boko, hinted that the constituency was still without a representative.

He also mentioned that there were still internal talks which didn’t exclude Mokgware as the area MP.

However, Mokgware described the latest news as, ‘rubbish and nonsense.’ “I know that there are certain BNF members who want to put pressure on me to join them. I wonder why they have the guts to spread lies that I have joined them. I attended our rally on Saturday and today I am in London, when could I have met with them,” he asked and added: “I am a full member of the AP and nothing has changed”.