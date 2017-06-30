Mokaila to tie the knot

Shaya would like to congratulate the Minister of Transport and Communications, Kitso Mokaila, for his new catch.

It is good to see a senior member of the community settling down.

The Specially Elected Member of Parliament has of late been seen in the company of a young lady.

Information gathered by Shaya is that the Minister has moved on after divorcing his first wife and will soon tie the knot again.

Some think the lady is too young for Mokaila, but Shaya thinks it’s just sheer jealousy.

Who are they to judge, mxm! I wish you guys all the best in the future as husband and wife.