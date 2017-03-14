MoH press release – Malaria outbreak awareness in Botswana

The public is notified that the country is experiencing a high level of Malaria transmission following the recent heavy rains.

There has been an increase in the number of cases of malaria in malaria prone areas namely; Okavango, Ngami, Chobe, Boteti, Tutume and Bobirwa. Cases of the disease have also been reported in areas that do not usually have malaria.

These include North East, Serowe, Palapye, Mahalapye, Kgatleng, Kweneng, Kgalagadi South and Gantsi.

Malaria is a serious disease transmitted by mosquitoes and can cause death if not treated quickly. Therefore, it is important to recognize malaria signs as early as possible.

These include fever, severe headache, chills, sweating, abdominal pains, nausea, vomiting and confusion.

The public is advised to take the following malaria preventative measures:

• Reduce mosquito breeding sites by clearing up bushes, draining stagnant water and disposing of objects that are likely to collect water such as tins and old tyres.

• Avoid being bitten by mosquitoes by using insecticide treated nets, mosquito repellents and wear clothes that fully cover the body including the back, arms and legs.

• Seek medical advice two weeks before travelling to malaria prone countries. Visit the nearest health facility as soon as you experience any of the Malaria signs and symptoms and take medication as prescribed by a health worker.

• In Malaria endemic areas the public is advised to always sleep under Insecticide treated mosquito nets.

The ministry will continue to monitor the situation and all public health facilities are on high alert to provide the necessary health service for the management of suspected malaria cases.

Please note that Malaria is preventable and curable. For more information please call our toll free number 0800 600 740.