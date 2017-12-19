Mogorosi fined P5 000 and slapped with three-match suspension

Township Rollers veteran striker Joel Mogorosi has been slapped with a P5 000 charge by the Botswana Premier League Disciplinary Committee.

Mogorosi was also handed a three game suspension after presentation of fitness test report by a qualified medical doctor.

The striker was charged with contravening Article 14.4 and 25.6 of the Botswana Football Association Play Rules and Regulations.

Following the ill-fated match between Rollers and Sharps Shooting Stars at the University of Botswana on 22nd October that left him on the stretcher, Mogorosi vented out on his Facebook wall, accusing the then Sharps coach Pio Paul of unsporting behaviour.

The ruling by the BPL DC follows a hearing in which the injured striker was charged with two counts of using abusive language and bringing the game of football into disrepute.

He was found guilty on both counts and given 10 days to appeal the decision.