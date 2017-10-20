Modubule hopeful on the return of AP members

They haven’t resigned- he alleges

Chairman for the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD), Nehemiah Modubule is hopeful that members, who left their party to form Alliance for Progressives (AP), will retrace their steps back to the BMD soon.

In an interview with The Voice on Tuesday, Modubule was adamant that, ‘the masses,’ as the group is called, would come back because they did not have a valid reason for leaving.

He said that the only reason the defectors advanced for their defection is that they did not want certain people within the party.

“You cannot leave the party because you don’t want me, Sidney Pilane, Gilbert Mangole, and Dr Tlamelo Mmatli, that is very ridiculous. I take that they are on holiday and once the holiday is over they will come back,” Modubule said.

When asked why he was so certain about the return of his former comrades, he said, “You have to know that in that whole group that left, only one member from Gaborone North resigned from the BMD, the rest still have our membership cards with them.”

Modubule further claimed that despite the break away the BMD is still going strong and welcoming new members.

“We are busy preparing for the Youth League Congress to be held next month. Our position in the Umbrella for Democracy, Modubule is assured so we are working hard towards 2019 general elections.”

Meanwhile, AP’s Spokesperson Phenyo Butale has asked Modubule to come to grips with reality and accept that there is no turning back and returning to the BMD.

“We are focused and not in our dreams are we thinking of going back. Our aim is to give Batswana a better country.”

Regarding BMD membership cards that AP members are allegedly still carrying, Butale said that there was no need to take them back.

“We threw them away; it didn’t make sense for one to waste their time return those.”