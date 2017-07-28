Modelling workshop on the cards

Mos Syde Entertainment in association with International Supermodel, Thabang Mmolotsi ,will host a professional modelling workshop on the 26th and 27th of August for aspiring models at Peermont Hotel.

Speaking to Big Weekend, the Program Director, Magdeline Odigetse said that a number of young people have a passion for modeling but do not know where to start.

She said that this leads to good modellers losing interest when they struggle to make a mark.

The workshop will have nine categories among them being, introduction to the fashion industry, body care, make up, style, runway, fashion photography and Etiquette.

Participants will have to part with P800 to take part in the two-day event.