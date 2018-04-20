Modelling guru benchmarks in SA

The Owner and Director of local modeling agency, X Models Agency, Latty Motlhalamme is currently in Johannesburg, South Africa to learn about how to grow his business through social media and the art of networking.

In an interview with The Voice, the Artist Manager, Fashion blogger and Talent Scout personnel said that the trip to South Africa has exceeded his expectations.

“I got exposed so much to the night life, street fashion and the hippie side of Johannesburg,” he said.

Latty as he is commonly called said that he also got the opportunity to meet with some of the talented fashion designers like the duo called, Adiambo Ndomba who was part of Fashion Without Boarders Event.

“They introduced me to a very talented jeweler called Blessing who has a Jewelry line called @nutCaseActs. His line has been showcased on big stages such as the SA Fashion Week.”

Latty mentioned that his aim was to network and find out about marketing agencies in South Africa that can use local models for their adverts.

“It is time we take our models international like the likes of Kaone Kario.”

As part of his trip, he will also explore and research more about how he can bridge the gap between local and international artists.

“I want our local artists to be able to played on international radio stations and booked on international platforms,” he said