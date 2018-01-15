Mob brutalises teenage burglary suspect

A teenage boy who was caught red-handed stealing a television set in Molepolole learnt the hard way that crime does not pay when he was attacked by a mob beating him to a pulp.

On Thursday the heavily bruised and stitched Onkarabile Sekgowe, 19, who has since been discharged from hospital appeared before a Molepolole Magistrates court charged with house breaking and theft.

The court heard that the teenage boy and his partner in crime who is still at large, broke into Thabiso Bile’s house at Goo-Ntloedibe ward on January 6th and tried to make away with a Samsung television set.

Bile is said to have arrived before the suspects left his house and a fight ensued.

During the scuffle, the culprits are said to have struck Bile on the head with an axe.

Neighbours are said to have responded to Bile’s screams for help and they managed to catch Sekgowe and severely beat him up while his accomplice escaped.

State prosecutor, Sergeant Maureen Segokgo, told the court that investigations into the matter are still at an initial stage as they are still looking for the other suspect on the run.

“We still have to record statements from the witnesses and the complainant who is still hospitalized with serious injuries. May his warrant of arrest be extended,” added Segokgo.

Sekgowe will appear for his next mention on the 25th January.