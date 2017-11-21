Mnangagwa turns down Mugabe offer

Sacked Zimbabwe Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has been seconded by the Zanu PF Central Committee as the party’s interim leader, has turned down a request by President Robert Mugabe for a meeting at state house citing security concerns.

This follows confirmation by Commander Defence Forces General Constantino Guvheya Nyikadzino Chiwenga that the two had opened communication lines and a meeting to map a way forward, two weeks after their fallout, will take place shortly.

However, in a statement early this morning (Tuesday), Mnangagwa urged President Mugabe to resign or face humiliation.

“I told the President that I would not return home now until I am satisfied of my personal security, because of the manner and treatment given to me upon being fired,” Mnangagwa said.

He said he was warned by security personnel friendly to him of a plot to eliminate him once he was arrested hence it was in his security interest to leave the country.

Mnangagwa said he told President Mugabe to resign as the people of Zimbabwe have spoken with one voice following mass demonstrations over the weekend.

“Several groups including students, general workers, opposition party members, vendors, religious organisations and ordinary citizens led by our war veterans, our party members in Zanu PF, civic society and all races of colour and creed in Zimbabwe clearly demonstrated without violence their insatiable desire to have the resignation of His Excellency, Cde Robert Mugabe,” Mnangagwa said.

“The people of Zimbabwe have spoken with one voice and it is my appeal to President Mugabe that he should take heed of this clarion call by the people of Zimbabwe to resign so that the country can move forward and preserve his legacy.”

“His Excellency Cde Mugabe has always said that if the people don’t want him, he will leave office, now that they have spoken he must now accept the will of the people and leave office.”

He warned President Mugabe of a possible humiliation in the hands of the people if he continues to not cooperate with the on-going process, urging the veteran leader to do what will protect his legacy.