Mnangagwa and Chamisa upbeat as vote counting continues

Vote counting and collation is underway in Zimbabwe’s historic election which saw more than 75 percent of registered voters casting their ballot yesterday.

Though Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba told the media that they will start announcing the official results at 3pm, the two main presidential candidates are upbeat of a positive outcome.

Zanu PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa posted on his Twitter account saying; “The information from our reps on the ground is extremely positive. Waiting patiently for official results as per the constitution”.

Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa on the other hand said; “We now have results from the majority of the over 10 000 polling stations. We’ve done exceedingly well. Awaiting ZEC to perform their constitutional duty to officially announce the people’s election results and we are ready to form the next government”.

Meanwhile results at polling station level have already been displayed where counting has been concluded.

The trend seems to be that the MDC Alliance is likely to win most urban votes while Zanu PF is likely to retain its strongholds, mainly in rural Mashonaland.