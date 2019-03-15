Mmuso o tshwenyegile

Former Government spokesperson Jeff Ramsey, who was redeployed to a teaching job last year, has shifted positions from issuing govt rebuttals to being a bitter critic govt.

Shaya has noted many social media comments from Ramsey condemning one thing or the other about Government, the latest being his comments on the DeBeers deal.

This is rather rich coming from the man who was just a year back well known as “mmuso/ (goromente) for his spin doctoring for government.

Dr Ramsey, You have Shaya’s email if you have anything to take off your chest, or even beans to spill, people don’t hold back these days you know!