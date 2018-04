United Lounge in Block 6 was on Thursday filled to capacity as MMP held its album release party.

The three member group sang songs from their new album, “On a mission” and left revellers calling for more.

Coming to support them was Kwaito group, Eskimos who took the audience down memory lane with hits such as, ‘O mpipile’, ‘Mpulele’, ‘Cecilia’ and My Babe.

Also notable amongst the line up was Veezo View, Mapetla, Drake and Bishop from the Off Army hip hop group and Calabooz.