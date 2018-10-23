Mmolotsi predicts nasty politics ahead of 2019 general elections

Alliance for Progressives (AP) Vice President, Wynter Mmolotsi, says his party is ready for what he predicted to be a rough and nasty political battle in the build-up to the 2019 general elections.

When addressing a political rally in Maruapula- Gaborone Central, over the weekend, Mmolotsi said the AP was the only stable party in the country and cautioned the electorate against voting for parties that are embroiled in internal feuds.

“It is important that we wisely choose who to vote for in 2019. Elect a peaceful and stable party. Scrutinize these political parties, if they are always embroiled in internal fights at campaign level it means if they were to be entrusted with power, they will kill each other,” he said.

He cited divisions and mudsling politicking within the embattled Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) as an indicator that its leadership cannot be trusted with the running of the country’s resources.

“UDC is divided into two factions, Go na le ya naledi le ya leeba. As we speak right now they are holding two parallel political parties and hauling insults at each other. The other faction is in Francistown and the other one is at Diphetogo grounds (Gaborone West). I always ask those who want AP to join UDC if they want us to throw ourselves into the blazing house and burn to death with the rest of them,” Mmolotsi added.

He explained that due to the rivalry within the UDC, betrayal and backstabbing by some party leadership will soon be made public as “the leeba faction,” Botswana Movement for Democracy which was recently suspended from UDC, is planning to expose the traitors through radio stations.

“Beware that deals have been sealed, as to who will be running the mines and how foreign reserves will be managed and by who. Our country will be sold to the highest bidders. All these millions which some political parties are boasting to have will lead us into trouble. Some of these debts have tags just as you have seen in Zambian case. China has seized a Zambian airport and has taken over its power corperation, all because of debts such as these,” Mmolotsi added.

As of the ruling Botswana Democratic party (BDP), Mmolotsi suggested that it should not be voted as well as its leadership is embattled in internal squabbles.

“Former President Khama and President Masisi are not in talking terms. They could not even exchange greetings when they met recently in London. They so hate each other as though they never shared an office,” Mmolotsi said.

Making a mockery of Khama, Mmolotsi added that, “Khama who used to deny us television coverage is now getting the same treatment he gave us. One will be lucky to see his knee on television just as they used to only show my ear on tv. He is being denied access to fly government aircraft. Masisi ordered all public servants not to attend Khama’s kgotla meetings. At the recent meeting in Palapye he ordered for the chairs to be taken back to the offices, just before Khama’s meeting and VDC (village development committee) had to run around and rented two chairs from “Re-a-nyalana”.

He added that the rivalry between Khama and Masisi is getting ugly by the day hence Masisi’s administration has made a u-turn on the planned use of electronic voting machine in next year’s general elections.

“Masisi suspects that Khama may instruct the EVM supplier to set the machines in such a way that votes will be rigged against the ruling party, that is why he no longer wants them. Khama is giving them sleepless nights and his aeroplane is arriving soon, so he will be holding meetings in 10 villages each day because he has all the time at his disposal,” Mmolotsi added.