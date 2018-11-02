Home Chillin Out Mmina, Sasa Klaas alliance spells trouble for Amos

Mmina, Sasa Klaas alliance spells trouble for Amos

By
Shaya
-
68
0
Mmina, Sasa Klaas alliance spells trouble for Amos
Nigel Amos and Mmina

Botswana export model Mmina took to social media to blast her supposed ex Nijel Amos after he was appointed chief walker by a certain organisation advocating for women against abuse.

The relationship was exposed after a live video mistakenly exposed the two (Nijel and Mmina) smooching whilst the 400m runner was in the US recently.

It came as a shocker when another of the Marobela born Olympic medalist’s rumoured ex’s, Sasa Klaas – they broke up after an alleged bloody fight at an upmarket hotel – all of a sudden became friends with Mmina.

Mmina, Sasa Klaas alliance spells trouble for Amos

Sasa Klass

The two women are suddenly all over each other.

Shaya wonders if they have more to share – his door is always open ladies, if you want to bring anything out in the open please feel free.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR