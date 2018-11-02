Mmina, Sasa Klaas alliance spells trouble for Amos

Botswana export model Mmina took to social media to blast her supposed ex Nijel Amos after he was appointed chief walker by a certain organisation advocating for women against abuse.

The relationship was exposed after a live video mistakenly exposed the two (Nijel and Mmina) smooching whilst the 400m runner was in the US recently.

It came as a shocker when another of the Marobela born Olympic medalist’s rumoured ex’s, Sasa Klaas – they broke up after an alleged bloody fight at an upmarket hotel – all of a sudden became friends with Mmina.

The two women are suddenly all over each other.

Shaya wonders if they have more to share – his door is always open ladies, if you want to bring anything out in the open please feel free.