The most loved South Afican artist Milindo will be at Pabloz Executive Lounge on the 5th of April this year.

The host, Bright Monamati aka DJ Slim told Voice Enteratinment in an interview that it will be the first time the artist perfoms at club Parbloz.

“He is a well loved vocalist with a trending song called Amaxala. Entrance is P100 before 11pm,” DJ Slim said.