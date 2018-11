Having risen to stardom after the release of his single titled ‘Isaac Makwala’, Mjaxy is back again with another blazing track called ‘Ndaka Kona’.

The youthful Tutume born singer features U.K in his fourth hip hop number which was released last Friday.

The song shows some growth even in the beats which were produced by Kinp of Free Way Entertainment in Francistown.

If marketed well, the hit is likely to put Mjaxy amongst the heavyweights in the industry.