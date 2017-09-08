Mjaxy to drop mix tape

After releasing his third single titled Isaac Makwala, Mojaboswa Ncana aka Mjaxy will drop a 14 track mix tape on the 25th of November.

The 21 year old Tutume born told Big Weekend that after years of self doubt, he now feels he’s ready for the big stage.

Mjaxy has featured a lot in other people’s projects and felt he should end the year with an album of his own.

“After performing at the BOMU awards, Nzipo festival in Tutume and few gigs in Gaborone I decided to come up with my own album which will include songs such as Domboshaba featuring Apollo Diablo.”

He also mentioned Spizzer Valantino as one of those who will be featuring in his album.

It will be recorded at Richmind records.