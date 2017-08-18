Mjamaica ventures into music

Proving that he is a man of many talents, popular local comic Mjamaica looks set to break into the music industry.

The funny man, who shot to fame through his short imitation videos, will release his debut single ‘Stimela sa Botswana’ on August 26.

Born Thabang Ramokate, the comedian come singer, who as the face of Orange is one of the most followed personalities in the country, will launch the track at a family fun day in Rasesa.

The event also features man of the moment ATI, whose massive hit ‘Khiring Khiring Khorong’ has taken the nation by storm.

Mlesho of ‘Tlhomela’ fame, as well as Ban T and DJ Oats, also make up part of the line-up.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment recently, Mjamaica who is scheduled to share the stage with Nigerian superstar, Mr Ibu at the upcoming Gaborone International Music and Culture Week (GIMC) comedy extravaganza, said, “Most people do not know I can sing.

It’s one of my other talents as well as acting although Batswana just know me through comedy.

“This is going to be an exciting show because there will be something for everyone. The kids will have their play area, there will be 5-a-side games, tug-of-war games as we try to cater for everyone,” he said.

The single itself marks an impressive offering for Mjamaica’s first foray into the music business.

‘Stimela sa Botswana’ is an upbeat, high-tempo house track that has the potential to enjoy plenty of airtime.