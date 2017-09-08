Mixing it with the girls

15 hopefuls desperate to become ‘the next best female Dj’

Bringing a refreshing new dimension to the local arts scene, the competition dubbed ‘The Next Best Female DJ’ has announced its top 15 finalists.

The DJ contest, which is organised by ‘Next Best DJ Academy’, started in July, with 30 participants hoping to ‘mix’ their way to finals night on the first of October.

The idea behind the competition, which is held at popular Gaborone spot, Chez Nicolas, was to give females a platform in a field that is locally dominated by their male counterparts.

Talking to Voice Entertainment this week, the competition’s organiser, Tlotlo Batsalelwang, revealed, “We had over 30 girls entering who were enthusiastic about a Deejaying career. After auditions the training began and this training is meant to prepare the ladies for their debut individual sets.”

Batsalelwang added that the individual sets will begin this coming Sunday where the ladies will face the daunting task of pleasing the crowd.

The DJ Academy, which recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, offers DJ training, exposure, mentorship and management services.

Its mission is to empower the next generation of DJs, whilst ultimately contributing towards professionalising the DJ industry in Botswana.

The winners of the event will walk away with P10, 000 cash and a one-year management contract, complete with a three-month residency at Chez Nicolas.

The second spot is worth P5, 000 whilst third position will receive P 2, 500.