Mixead reactions to alcohol levy cut

Consumers celebrate 20% cut > Liqour traders decry looming losses

The Alcohol industry has expressed serious reservations about the Government’s ‘sudden’ cut on the alcohol levy.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Bogolo Kenewendo announced the alcohol levy reduction through the Government Gazette last week.

The levy, government has said, has been slashed by 20 % from the initial 55 %. to35%.

“A person who produces intoxicating liquor as specified in the schedule shall pay a levy at a rate of 35 % on the cost of production of such goods when sold for home consumption. Imports intoxicating liquor shall pay a levy at a rate of 35 % on the cost of production of such goods,” reads the new law.

Whilst the reduction has come as good news for alcohol consumers, the same news was not received with the same excitement from the alcohol industry.

The Alcohol Industry Association, mouthpiece Jacob Sesinyi told The Voice newspaper in an interview on Wednesday that they were not entirely content with government’s decision to impose the levy cut on them at this time when liquor traders had already stocked up for the festive season.

“First of all I wish to note that as BAIA we have been against the alcohol levy since its inception, we warned government of the shortcomings of the levy, such as the job cuts that eventually happened, and closure of some of the breweries,” Sesinyi said.

“We would have wished to at least been given two months notice. The fact of the matter is that already we have stock that we bought at that 55 % levy, now customers are going to expect us to sell the alcohol at a reduced price whilst the stock is for the 55%,” he explained.

“We asked Government to give us at least two months to clear stock but I guess they felt otherwise. We will however respect Government’s decision,” Sesinyi said.

The BAIA mouthpiece further stated that with alcohol levy there was increased hard drug usage in the country and hoped that with the cut in the levy there will be less hard drugs intake.

Meanwhile according to the Botswana Institute for Development Policy (BIDPA) analysis report submitted to the Ministry of Health (MoH) some of the concerns by the industry about the levy were that local producers were of the view that the base value for their products should exclude both the customs and exercise duty and VAT so that they could compete with external low cost producers.

“The sales and profitability of alcohol businesses have been negatively affected, but not in a major way. It appears businesses have been able to adapt to interventions, especially through aggressive marketing and following in consumer’s demand for bulk productions.” Reads the report.

“In terms of total consumption the results show that there has been a general increase in consumption of all alcoholic beverages despite the introduction of the levy and other campaigns to reduce excessive alcohol consumption.”

The BIDPA report concluded that,“The industry is of a view that the alcohol levy fund has not been used for its original purpose, such as building of rehabilitation centres to help those already addicted.”