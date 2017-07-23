Missing young woman found dead and buried

“She was my niece”- Charma gal Killer has previous murder case- Police

The body of a woman who went missing on June 25th was on Wednesday found buried under a concrete floor at her boyfriend’s rented house in Tlokweng.

The accused boyfriend, Kediemetse Mogotsi, 34, led the heavy police escort to his house where he had buried his 21-year-old girlfriend, Maria Lesolebe from Lerala village.

The exhumation attracted a massive curious crowd who milled around at the crime scene until the young woman’s decomposed remains were taken away in a police van.

After marking the crime scene with a blue and white plastic tape to control the crowd, the digging and breaking of the floor with heavy metal tools began and before long a terrible stench filled up the little room.

In less than an hour the decomposed body was whisked away from the scene and the suspect escorted to the police vehicle and taken into custody.

Mogotsi, who has another murder charge pending before the courts was arrested on Tuesday at Banyana farms near Moshupa where he had fled to on June 25th, the same day that his girlfriend was reported missing.

The deceased, Lesolebe is a niece to the local popular Kwaito star, Magdalene ‘Charma girl’ Lesolebe.

One of the couple’s neighbours within the multi-residential compound, 46-year-old Odirile Ramoeng from Ramotswa village said he heard that the two lovers had fought before the girlfriend disappeared.

“They were a quite couple who seemed to spend much time together. I heard they had fought again a before and were reconciled by parents,” said the visibly shaken Ramoeng.

Commenting on the tragic murder of her niece, the grieving Charma gal confirmed that indeed Maria was her niece.

“Ke mmagwaneagwe,” (I’m her aunt) She also revealed that the devastated family had desperately searched for Maria for two weeks before they heard the sad news.

Tlokweng police station commander, superintendent Robson Maleka said that the accused had confessed to the police that he lost his temper when she wanted to end the love affair and killed her.

The police boss also revealed that Mogotsi has a pending murder charge at the high court in which he was accused of killing a co-worker in the farms in Tlokweng.