Missing woman’s remains retrieved from a borehole

After a month-long search for a missing 34-year-old woman, her remains were last week retrieved from a 25-meter deep borehole at Mowana cattle post near Maun.

Confirming the incident in an interview, Assistant Superintendant Chenamo Orateng of Maun Police, revealed that they received a report from a reliable source that lead them to the scene.

“We found a decomposed body dumped in a borehole which was confirmed by the relatives of the deceased to be of the woman whom they reported missing early last month,” he said.

Orateng said it took them hours to finally remove the decomposed body from the deep dry borehole.

Meanwhile, Orateng said they were looking for a 30-year-old man of Bombadi Ward in Maun who is presumed to be the deceased’s boyfriend.

“We are looking for him to help us with investigations as he was last seen with the deceased heading to Mowana Cattle post where the body was dumped,” said Orateng.

He said the search has since intensified and that the man’s do not know his whereabouts.

The body, according to the police, has since been taken to Letsholathebe Hospital mortuary for pathology examination.