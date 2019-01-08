Missing man’s car found burning

Police are investigating a case in which a car belonging to Oratile Selibi who has been reported missing was found burning near Gantsi.

The 36-year-old Selibi of Mabodisa ward in Mochudi left his house in Letlhakane on the 19th of December last year and told his wife he was going to buy something at a filling station at around 8pm and never returned home.

On December 23rd last year he was allegedly seen in Gantsi driving his black VW Golf on his way from Shakawe.



Allegations are that his intention was to drive to Maun to hire an off-road vehicle so that he could use it to go to Central Kalahari Game Reserve.

Personnel from the lodges where he checked in allege that he said he was touring the country to take some time off.

Speaking to The Voice this afternoon (Tuesday), Botswana Police Public Relations Officer Jayson Chabota, confirmed that Selibi’s car was found burning on the 1st of January but there were no signs that he was inside.

He said a report he got from Letlhakane Police does not state any misunderstanding he may have had with his wife before he went missing.

“Though he did not tell his wife about his trip, they have a joint account and she received message alerts from Barclays Bank indicating that he withdrew cash in Tsabong and in Letlhakane on the day that he left home. The wife says he only told her he was going to buy something at the filling station.The investigations indicate that there was no one in the burning car,” said Chabota.

Meanwhile 43-year-old Othusitse Mapeke of Manyanda ward in Tonota also went missing on the 24th of November last year.

Police say Mapeke is dark in complexion, medium, short hair and about 1.6m in height and that he is a psychiatric patient.

The police have appealed to the public to assist with information that may lead to the whereabouts of Mapeke and Selibi.