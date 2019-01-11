Missing man dies in police custody

After days of search for a missing, Debswana Human Resource Department employee- Oratile Selibi was found this Tuesday at Bokspits and died few minutes during police interrogations.

It is alleged that people recognised the missing man after seeing him at Tshiamo Bar and they notified the police.

When the police officers confronted him, he is said to have run away and they chased after him.

After catching him they took him to the police stations where he allegedly started vomiting during the investigations.

He was rushed to the clinic and was referred to Tsabong Primary Hospital where the doctor certified him dead.

The 36-year-old Selibi of Mabodisa ward in Mochudi left his house in Lethakane on the 19th of December last year and told his wife he was going to buy something at the filling station at around 8pm but he never returned home.

On the 23rd of December he was seen at Gantsi driving his VW Golf on his way from Shakawe with the intention to drive to Maun to hire an off-road vehicle that he could use to go to Central Kalahari Game Reserve.

While the police were searching for him it was reported that his car was found burning on the 1st of January near Gantsi.

Botswana Police Public Relations Officer, Jayson Chabota, told The Voice that Selibi was found with pest controlling tablets in his pocket.

He said it was unfortunate that he died before the police completed their interview.

Chabota said the day his car was found burning he was lodging at one of the lodges in Gantsi and he checked out on January 2nd.

He said during the investigations two of his friends in Orapa told the police that before he went missing Selibi mentioned that he has problems at work.