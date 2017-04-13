Missing girl feared dead

MAUN POLICE DISCOVER HUMAN REMAINS

Maun Police are waiting on forensic tests to determine whether the human remains they discovered last Thursday belong to missing 19-year-old, Onnee Gakepina.

It is feared that the bones, which were found in the bush behind Disaneng Primary School, will turn out to be Gakepina’s remains.

The teenager has not been seen since the 30th of March, when she seemingly disappeared without a trace from her home in Maun’s Disana Ward.

Botswana Police Assistant Commissioner Witness Boseja, who confirmed the bones discovery, appealed to the community to help them find the missing girl.

“Near the bones there were human clothes. Forensics are yet to determine whether they are linked to the remains,” he told The Voice.

Meanwhile, the missing girl’s tormented family say they suspect foul play over their ‘angel’s’ disappearance.

According to Gakepina’s concerned aunt, Celinah Semadi, the last person to contact Gakepina was one of her female friends.

However, when the friend tried to ring Gakepina, her phone was answered by a male voice, which quickly went silent.

“Gakepina was supposed to drop her mother’s shoes that Thursday at the mall but she never did,” revealed Semadi.

The desperate aunt told this publication that she was terrified the discovered remains belong to her niece.

“The police are yet to give us feedback and we wait in prayer,” she finished hopefully.