Molepolole missing boy found dead

The body of a 5-year-old Molepolole boy who went missing for three days was yesterday (Friday) retrieved from a well at Dithejwane lands.

The boy’s sudden disappearance triggered anger and anxiety among neighbours at Lekgwapheng ward who pointed accusing fingers at a local businessman accusing him of abducting the child for ritual purposes.

Police have arrested five people who allegedly incited the violence that led to the vandalism of the man’s house.

Led by Sangomas, the angry mob stoned the neighbour’s house and damaged the windows, house furnisher, ceiling and a vehicle.

The drama escalated after the Sangomas allegedly prophesied that the child had been kidnapped and locked inside the house.

Speaking to The Voice, visibly shaken, owner of the damaged house, who refused to be named said he never kidnapped the child. He said that his suspicions are that the public damaged his house out of jealousy. “This is a great loss. This was intended to be a guest house and I was putting final touches so that it could be fully operational by November,” he said and further added that he volunteered his car on Tuesday to help in the search for the child after he was reported missing.

The boy’s father, 57-year-old Oshima Kelekgethetse, confirmed that he had gone with him to collect firewood on Tuesday when the child went missing. “After collecting firewood, I called the child so we could go back home. The child responded once and then went quiet,” he said.

Confirming the incident to The Voice, Botswana Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Dipheko Motube said they have arrested five people over the violence and vandalism. “We have arrested three women and two men for inciting violence. About 14 police officers were also injured during the riots and were rushed to Scottish Livingstone Memorial Hospital where they were attended and discharged the same day” he said.