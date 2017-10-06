Miss youth Africa auditions launched

Three women under Real Portion Modelling Agency, Ookeditse Masheto, Khumoetsile Thekiso and Onalenna Makwala will host auditions for Mr and Miss Youth Africa.

The beauty pageant’s auditions will be held in Mogoditshane at the Community Hall followed by further auditions in Lobatse, Kanye, Jwaneng, Molepolole and Mahalapye.

Speaking to Big Weekend, the organisers said that their event is a good platform for aspiring models.

“It will boost their confidence in the future careers.”

The grand finale will be held next year in March and registration is P100.